Greenpharm hosts grand opening event

Greenpharm has a wide variety of cannabis-based items.
Greenpharm has a wide variety of cannabis-based items.
By Caden Meines
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron River Dispensary is establishing itself in the community.

The Greenpharm cannabis dispensary held its grand opening Saturday. Despite the winter weather conditions Saturday morning, groups of people came out to show their support and have a good time.

Greenpharm’s district manager Paula Hagen said 17 vendors were at this event.

“It’s going all day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. and we have vendors, food trucks, deserts, drawings, giveaways. It is the biggest party Iron River probably will ever see.”

As you stepped into the bud room, vendors lined the walls, selling their products.

James Behe with Platinum Vapes said it’s nice to see the Upper Peninsula welcoming another dispensary.

“I’m super excited, I actually used to live up in the U.P. for 6 years, before all these dispensaries started popping up,” Behe said. “It was just amazing to see a new dispensary pop up, especially one that I’m so close with.”

Hagen said the Iron River community has made her and her team feel like family.

“We know everyone at the grocery store, McDonald’s, Ace Hardware, the gas station,” Hagen said. “They know us by our first names, we know them, and we feel like we’re a part of this community.”

Greenpharm believes it’s returned the favor to the Iron River community.

“We’ve done a few donations already, we’re sponsoring the rodeo, we gave to the pantry,” Hagen said. “We actually provide housing for our employees, so we have a place to stay here while we’re working, which is amazing.”

Hagen also said she appreciates the hard work her employees have put in to ensure a smooth opening for the dispensary.

