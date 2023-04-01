Finlandia University Student Nurses’ Association hosts annual pancake breakfast

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Finlandia University Student Nurses’ Association (FUSNA) held its annual $5 pancake breakfast at the Gloria Dei Church in Hancock on Saturday.

All money raised went towards the Omega Hospice House in Houghton. FUSNA Secretary Rachael Kostick said they love to help the community.

“That’s a really important place for our community because it’s one of the only hospice places here,” said Kostick. “So, it’s a really great cause and that’s why I think we do a really amazing job working with the community.”

Kostick said last year they raised $900 and this year they hope to beat that number. Finlandia Professor Aliina Radcliff was helping cook and she said guests had the option of trying a traditional Finnish pancake, similar to a crape.

“It is a traditional Pannu Kakku, it needs a little bit longer to cook but it’s kind of a custard consistency and we sever it with a warm raspberry sauce,” said Radcliff. “I like it with powdered sugar lemon juice and butter and so it’s just kind of a nice thing to add.”

Hazel Tepsa said she comes every year to support the group hosting the fundraiser.

“It was very good and the service here is excellent here and usually for the pancake breakfast you make your own plate but this time you got seated, and they came to serve you.” Tepsa.

This pancake fundraiser features also featured apple juice, orange juice, bacon, sausage, doughnuts and coffee. FUSNA said they want to thank the entire community for showing up to help the Omega Hospice house.

