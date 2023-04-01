Easter cookie decorating at Doozers

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was an egg-cellent day for Doozers in Ishpeming.

A cookie decorating event took place in the Doozers and HOTplate West space of the Gossard Building. The event allowed families to decorate egg-shaped cookies and do Easter-themed arts and crafts. In addition, HOTplate West provided ceramic Peeps and eggs to paint.

Doozers co-owner says this is a fun way to celebrate without making a mess in your kitchen.

“Our main goal is just to give people something to do especially with Easter coming up,” said Claire Morgan-Heredia, Doozers co-owner. “It was a good time to decorate cookies and a lot of times, as a parent I can relate. You don’t want to get out all the mess at home. You have to make the dough, roll out the cookies make the frosting and then you have to clean up afterwards. We take care of all of that for you. All you have to do is show up.”

Doozers currently has some Easter flavors in their case as well as a festive sugar cookie pre-order which can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.

