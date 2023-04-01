Easter cookie decorating at Doozers

The event allowed families to decorate egg-shaped cookies and do Easter themed arts and crafts.
The event allowed families to decorate egg-shaped cookies and do Easter themed arts and crafts.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Saturday was an egg-cellent day for Doozers in Ishpeming.

A cookie decorating event took place in the Doozers and HOTplate West space of the Gossard Building. The event allowed families to decorate egg-shaped cookies and do Easter-themed arts and crafts. In addition, HOTplate West provided ceramic Peeps and eggs to paint.

Doozers co-owner says this is a fun way to celebrate without making a mess in your kitchen.

“Our main goal is just to give people something to do especially with Easter coming up,” said Claire Morgan-Heredia, Doozers co-owner. “It was a good time to decorate cookies and a lot of times, as a parent I can relate. You don’t want to get out all the mess at home. You have to make the dough, roll out the cookies make the frosting and then you have to clean up afterwards. We take care of all of that for you. All you have to do is show up.”

Doozers currently has some Easter flavors in their case as well as a festive sugar cookie pre-order which can be found on their Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1
wluc
Winter Storm will bring hazardous conditions with next round of heavy snow
Moderate to heavy snow, sleet, gusty winds to taper off later Saturday before another brush...
NWS winter alerts continue Saturday until pummeling snow subsides
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
UPSET arrests Ontonagon man on crystal meth, fentanyl distribution charges
Billerud Paper Mill
Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional cases

Latest News

Final ski weekend for Marquette Mountain Resort.
Marquette Mountain final ski weekend
Alger County Rescue 21 showcases its DJI drone
Alger County Rescue 21 showcases its DJI drone
Boat, Sport, and RV Show
Boat, Sport, and RV Show is on at the Superior Dome
DJI drone on display.
Alger County Rescue 21 showcases its DJI drone