Boat, Sport, and RV Show is on at the Superior Dome

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Boat, Sport, and RV Show is back in Marquette.

Vendors packed the Superior Dome with boats, motorcycles, campers, and RVs. This year’s lineup features new products such as aluminum boats and fishing kayaks.

Vendors say the Boat, Sport, and RV Show is the perfect way to get into the spring mindset.

“It’s something to do before it’s warm out,” said Sarah Wolfenberg, Ride North owner. “They get to buy these things, find what they want to use this spring ahead of time. When spring comes, they’ve got their toy and they’re ready to go.”

The show will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $6, $5 for seniors and children ages 6-12 and free for children under the age of six.

