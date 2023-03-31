Winter Storm will bring hazardous conditions with next round of heavy snow

The first round of snow is moving out of the U.P. this morning. Then an area of low-pressure moves in out of the southwest with a second round of precipitation. It’ll start as a wintry mix late in the afternoon and transition to heavy snow this evening through tomorrow morning. We’re still expecting a foot of snow for most areas, except the Keweenaw, and 18″ or more is possible in parts of Marquette, Alger, and Luce counties. A shift or lack of moisture in the system as it moves will alter snow amounts. Plan on sloppy road conditions tomorrow with gusty winds, which could cause limited visibility and some power outages.

Today: Morning wet snow followed by spotty snow showers. Then, heavy evening snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Tonight: Heavy snow and windy

>Lows: Upper 20s

Saturday: Heavy snow during the morning and windy

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Tuesday: Cloudy with evening rain/snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Wednesday: Rain, freezing rain, and snow mixture

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy, cooler, and light snow showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 20s

