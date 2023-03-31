UPSET arrests Ontonagon man on crystal meth, fentanyl distribution charges

WHITE PINE, Mich. (WLUC) - An investigation by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) has resulted in the arrest of a man from White Pine for charges relating to the distribution of crystal meth and suspected fentanyl pills.

Detectives from UPSET and troopers from the Wakefield Post obtained information that a known drug dealer, who was currently on a delayed sentence from the Federal Bureau of Prisons, was suspected of receiving large amounts of crystal meth and fentanyl pills. Detectives were able to obtain enough information to execute a search warrant at the suspect’s residence.

During the search of his residence, detectives arrested the suspect and seized approximately 25 grams of crystal meth, over 130 pills, suspected of containing fentanyl and evidence of drug distribution.

The suspect has been lodged at the Ontonagon County Jail.

Detectives were assisted by troopers from the Wakefield Post and Ontonagon Detachment, along with troopers and the K-9 Unit from the Calumet Post. Special Agents from Homeland Security Investigations and DNR officers also assisted in the investigation.

No names or additional information is being released at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

