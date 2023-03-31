UP organization expresses importance of Transgender Day of Visibility

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday is Transgender Day of Visibility.

It’s a day to celebrate trans and nonbinary people by lifting voices and experiences from the community. It’s also a day to ponder the unique barriers faced by transgender people in health care.

According to a survey from the Trevor Project, many LGBTQ+ youth reported barriers to accessing mental health care related to parental permission requirements or fear of talking about mental health concerns. Experts recommend schools implement policies that are inclusive to everyone and prohibit LGBTQ+ harassment to combat these issues.

U.P. Rainbow Pride says that while there are still many systemic issues that must be faced, there are ways people can personally make a difference in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The best way is to be vocally supportive,” said Mossy Schumann, U.P. Rainbow Pride co-chair. “You probably have a trans person in your life that you may or may not know about. If you’re vocally accepting that person, they feel more safe to be themselves around you and trust you more. Be kind to each other.”

Pride Fest 2023 will be held at Mattson Lower Harbor Park on June 10.

