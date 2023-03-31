United Way of Marquette County’s 8th annual citywide egg hunt starts Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County is putting on their eighth annual citywide egg hunt.

12 eggs will be hidden around the Marquette area starting Monday. Clues about the eggs will be posted twice a day on the United Way of Marquette County Facebook page.

The egg hunt is open people of all ages.

“We get a lot of students out there, we get families,” Andrew Rickauer, United Way of Marquette County executive director said. “It’s open for all ages and all groups of people.”

The United Way will also be holding an Easter egg hunt for children at Presque Isle on Saturday, April 8. There will be 4,000 eggs hidden around the island.

The hunt starts in the morning at 11 a.m., but families are encouraged to come early.

