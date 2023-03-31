Soo Film Festival returns to Sault Ste. Marie this September

Soo Film Festival Logo
Soo Film Festival Logo(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Soo staple is celebrating its 10th anniversary this fall.

The Soo Film Festival returns to downtown Sault Ste. Marie from Sept. 13-17, 2023. Films will once again screen at the historic Soo Theatre and Bayliss Public Library, a Superior District Library.

“We have seen a lot of films and met a lot of people in 10 years and we’re looking forward to even more in the years to come,” Festival President Jason Markstrom said. “To still be putting on this program is a great feeling.”

Documentaries and all genres of fiction, feature and short films will be accepted online through FilmFreeway.

The festival committee has set an early bird deadline of April 2. If filmmakers submit prior to that day, there is no entry fee.

The regular submission deadline is May 14 and requires a $20 entry fee. Late entries must be submitted by June 5 with an entry fee of $25.

The selected films will be announced the week of July 21.

The Soo Film Festival is open to filmmakers worldwide but will continue to emphasize and showcase work from the Great Lakes region.

Dates and venues of this year’s festival are subject to change.

