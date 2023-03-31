NWS winter alerts continue Saturday until pummeling snow subsides

View NWS alerts HERE.

Out like a lion for March, in like a lion for April in Upper Michigan as a Central Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain, sleet and snow plus powerful wind -- before all stormy elements gradually subside for a sunnier finish Saturday late afternoon. Snow amounts from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon can range from 10-15″ along the areas near the Wisconsin border and the central and eastern counties -- lighter amounts over the Copper Country and South Central U.P. In addition to heavy accumulating snow, winds strengthen to gale force Saturday with gusts around 40-50 mph. Limited visibility from blowing snow, lakeshore flooding, tree damage and power outages all possible before the snow and wind taper off later Saturday.

A mostly sunny start Sunday clouds up later as a fast-moving clipper system brushes light to moderate snow over the region through early Monday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, sleet, snow including thunder south before transitioning to moderate to heavy snow overnight; blowing snow; windy

>Lows: 10s West/20s East

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow early then tapering off gradual sunshine through the afternoon; cooler and windy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mix moving in west in the afternoon; breezy late

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s/40

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow moving in late

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, then transitioning to snow in the evening; windy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40s/50s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then gradually clearing in the daytime; cooler

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: 30s/40

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.