NWS winter alerts continue Saturday until pummeling snow subsides
Moderate to heavy snow, sleet, gusty winds to taper off later Saturday before another brush with snow Sunday.
View NWS alerts HERE.
Out like a lion for March, in like a lion for April in Upper Michigan as a Central Plains system brings moderate to heavy rain, sleet and snow plus powerful wind -- before all stormy elements gradually subside for a sunnier finish Saturday late afternoon. Snow amounts from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon can range from 10-15″ along the areas near the Wisconsin border and the central and eastern counties -- lighter amounts over the Copper Country and South Central U.P. In addition to heavy accumulating snow, winds strengthen to gale force Saturday with gusts around 40-50 mph. Limited visibility from blowing snow, lakeshore flooding, tree damage and power outages all possible before the snow and wind taper off later Saturday.
A mostly sunny start Sunday clouds up later as a fast-moving clipper system brushes light to moderate snow over the region through early Monday.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain, sleet, snow including thunder south before transitioning to moderate to heavy snow overnight; blowing snow; windy
>Lows: 10s West/20s East
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow early then tapering off gradual sunshine through the afternoon; cooler and windy
>Highs: 30
Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mix moving in west in the afternoon; breezy late
>Highs: 30s/40
Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; mild and breezy
>Highs: 30s/40
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow moving in late
>Highs: 30s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, then transitioning to snow in the evening; windy and seasonably warm
>Highs: 40s/50s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then gradually clearing in the daytime; cooler
>Highs: 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal
>Highs: 30s/40
