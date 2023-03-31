NMU Gender Fair returns to campus for 5th year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University hosted its annual Gender Fair for the fifth time Friday.

Event organizers say the Gender Fair is a student-run event to promote inclusivity surrounding gender and sexuality around campus and the community. The co-coordinators say it’s a place for people to have safe conversations as well as learn more about the topic of gender and sexuality.

They add that it is important to provide people with a safe place.

“It’s really just trying to create both a safe and positive space for this kind of conversation surrounding gender and sexuality,” said Emma Van Orsdel, NMU Gender Fair student co-coordinator.

“I think our goal is just the inclusivity, creating community within Marquette, within campus and just letting people know that they’re welcome here. They’re safe and they’re loved,” added Van Orsdel.

The Gender Fair is open to everyone, and coordinators encourage people to take part in the next fair. Keep updated through their website or their Instagram account.

