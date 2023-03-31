Newest Iron County cannabis dispensary hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County cannabis dispensary cut the ribbon on a new facility Friday.

Greenpharm is the second cannabis dispensary to open in the City of Iron River. The city is located just 10 miles from the Wisconsin border. This provides a lucrative location to open a dispensary in Michigan.

“We get a lot of draw from Wisconsin, Minnesota, and even Illinois,” said Zach Hautala, Iron County Economic Alliance director.

Greenpharm is located off US-2 as you enter Iron River from Crystal Falls. The dispensary is in the former Beef-a-Roo building. The store opened in December, but the ribbon-cutting ceremony was Friday.

“This was a location that our owner looked for a long time. He met with the person who used to own this store and said he was going to buy it,” said Paula Hagen, Greenpharm district manager.

This is the first location Greenpharm has opened in the U.P. Its other stores are located in lower Michigan.

“We are a growing company,” Hagen said. “We are very excited to be up here. This is one of many stores to come. We have found that the people up here have been so welcoming. We can’t wait to make a dent into the Upper Peninsula.”

Hagen said all of the product sold is grown in Michigan. She said the store will import cannabis from several distributors from across the state. Hautala said Iron River has seen substantial growth in the last several years, including the addition of cannabis dispensaries.

“Iron River has changed,” Hautala said. “We have been filling vacant buildings and a lot of existing businesses have been improving their storefront. This makes the overall appeal of Iron River very appealing and attractive to out-of-area shoppers and even the locals that live here full-time.”

The store will host a grand opening event Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. CT. Hagen said the first 500 people to arrive will receive a goodie bag with a $20 purchase.

