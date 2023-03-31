New Boutique opens in downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new boutique in downtown Marquette celebrated its grand opening this afternoon.

Cove owner Jordan Mattarella says it is a concept store that celebrates creative expression and style. Mattarella had been managing two other stores since her graduation, but now she has branched out on her own.

Mattarella says there is intention behind every item stocked at Cove.

“I just think there’s a lot of intention behind every single thing in the Cove,” said Mattarella. “It’s supporting other families and small businesses while also bringing a lot of value to whoever falls in love with the products in our local community.”

Cove is open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. It is located at 209 West Ohio Street in Marquette.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.