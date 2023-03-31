Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Association of United Ways is working to make sure no one is left behind in the wake of federal adjustments to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly. As of April 1, they will be required to renew their subscription again.

The Marquette United Way executive director says cuts to SNAP will leave many unprepared.

“A lot of individuals may not know that they’re losing benefits,” Andrew Rickauer said. “They could go several months without any benefits or lose them entirely.”

The United Way encourages those using Medicaid or SNAP to keep up to date on the requirements for the benefits they receive.

