Medicaid, SNAP benefits must be renewed starting April 1

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly....
During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly. As of April 1, they will be required to renew their subscription again.(Emily Reilly)
By Samuel McKnight
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Association of United Ways is working to make sure no one is left behind in the wake of federal adjustments to Medicaid and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

During the pandemic, those with Medicaid were not required to renew their subscription yearly. As of April 1, they will be required to renew their subscription again.

The Marquette United Way executive director says cuts to SNAP will leave many unprepared.

“A lot of individuals may not know that they’re losing benefits,” Andrew Rickauer said. “They could go several months without any benefits or lose them entirely.”

The United Way encourages those using Medicaid or SNAP to keep up to date on the requirements for the benefits they receive.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty winds to impact travel in the U.P. through Saturday.
Winter storm alerts in effect with rounds of snow, ice, rain towards the weekend
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
FILE: Crystal methamphetamine
UPSET arrests Ontonagon man on crystal meth, fentanyl distribution charges
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity

Latest News

Clues about the eggs will be posted twice a day on the United Way of Marquette Facebook...
United Way of Marquette County’s 8th annual citywide egg hunt starts Monday
The Head Structure on Teal Lake provided by the Negaunee Lions Club.
Deadline for entering Teal Lake Meltdown contest is April 1
Billerud Paper Mill
Health officials provide update on blastomycosis outbreak among Billerud Mill workers, cite additional cases
Cove owner Jordan Mattarella says it is a concept store that celebrates creative expression and...
New boutique opens in downtown Marquette