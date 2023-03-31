Marquette YMCA busy during spring break

David and Thu Brule YMCA in Marquette
David and Thu Brule YMCA in Marquette(WLUC)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It may not look like it outside, but it’s spring break in the U.P.

With kids off school and a snowstorm on the way, families have been visiting the David and Thu Bulé YMCA of Marquette County in droves. The YMCA says the pool, Kids’ Gym and Youth Center have been packed all week.

The YMCA says it’s the perfect place to make sure kids are staying active in a safe, fun environment.

“I think it’s great to get those children out of the house and into a place that they can be safe and have fun and enjoy that quality time with their family and friends,” said Jenna Zdunek, Marquette YMCA CEO.

The YMCA will host a nationwide Healthy Kids Day on April 29. It’ll be a day of events designed to keep kids engaged, happy, and healthy.

