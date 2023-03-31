Marquette County community works together to raise money for the Women’s Center

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - April is sexual assault awareness month. The Women’s Center in Marquette County is raising money to help continue its operations.

Andrea Numikoski, the development director of the Women’s Center, says a lot of victims don’t come forward because they feel like they’re alone.

“But they are not, so it is important to have the volunteers, to have the advocates, to have this awareness over and over and over again,” said Numikoski.

Now, the Women’s Center is raising money to help continue operations. Fundraising is involving the whole community.

Nicolet Bank is collecting donations at both locations throughout the month, starting Monday.

“I saw this wish list of things, items they’re always in need of so I thought what better way for us to help,” said Marilena Corradino, the Ishpeming branch manager for Nicolet Bank.

“Like Marilena said, what better way to give back to such a great organization that is in desperate need of a lot of items,” said Tia Rodda, the retail regional manager for Nicolet Bank.

Even students at Northern Michigan University are getting involved. The Northern Michigan Artists Discovery organization is putting on a women’s empowering show, with proceeds benefitting the Women’s Center.

“We really want to provide resources for our college campus and the Marquette community through the Women’s Center and really help advertise what they can provide for people,” said Sara Gimpl, the co-president of Northern Michigan Artists Discovery.

