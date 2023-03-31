Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly requests donations, volunteers ahead of annual Easter dinners

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Michigan Chapter of Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly (LBFE) is asking the community for help with their annual Easter dinner parties this year.

There will be eight dinner sites for seniors in the western U.P., including St. Anne’s Church in Baraga, Holy Family Catholic Church in Ontonagon, both CLK Schools and the Sacred Heart Church in Calumet. Another will be at the Elks Lodge in Marquette.

Some will be sit-down dinner sites, such as Sacred Heart Church, while others like CLK Schools will be for home meal delivery. For a full list of locations and site types, call the chapter at 906-482-6944.

The dinners will include ham, red and sweet potatoes, salads and desserts.

The organization is asking for donations of hams, sugars, canned pineapple and easter candy. They also need extra hands to help the dinners run smoothly, especially in Baraga and Calumet.

“We still have a very big need for drivers at all of our sites and all of our locations,” said LBFE Program Manager Pam Lowney. “And we also have a need for help in the kitchen in Baraga and Calumet.”

The organization is also asking that attendees go to available sit-down sites rather than rely on home delivery.

“We’re happy to get back to our sit-down meals,” added Lowney. “And we still have room for elders to sit down at our sites, but delivery is still available.”

For how to sign up, visit the chapter’s website by clicking here. Additional information can be found on their Facebook page.

