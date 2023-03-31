Keweenaw Mountain Lodge hosting Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival in April

The fest will take place during International Dark Sky Week, April 21-22
Promotional poster for the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival.
Promotional poster for the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Festival.(Keweenaw Mountain Lodge)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula’s only designated dark sky park is hosting a dark sky festival during International Dark Sky Week.

The Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Fest falls during a new moon, April 21 and 22.

The event will feature a photography workshop, educational panels, and opportunities to simply take in the views.

Chris Guibert says the Keweenaw Dark Sky Park regularly tests levels of light pollution to be compliant with the International Dark Sky Association.

He talks to TV6′s Tia Trudgeon about the park and the upcoming fest.

The Keweenaw Mountain Lodge is hosting the Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Fest April 21-22.

The Upper Peninsula Dark Sky Fest is proving to be a popular event, and there is currently a waitlist for tickets.

Visit keweenawdarksky.com to join that waitlist.

The Keweenaw Dark Sky Park is headquartered at the Keweenaw Mountain Lodge. It’s open 365 nights a year.

The Dark Sky Park is offered in partnership with Visit Keweenaw.

