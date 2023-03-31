Garden therapy center helping veterans heal

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - 43 acres of gardens, one community of veterans and caregivers: that’s Menominee-based non-profit Raven Wood Gardens.

Craig and Lou Anne Bates stopped by Upper Michigan Today to share their mission of helping people heal.

Learn more about the garden therapy center and upcoming events at Raven Wood

Grace Blair joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host.

garden therapy.

Lou Anne is a caregiver to her husband Craig, a U.S. Army Veteran. Raven Wood Gardens is located at their home in Menominee and was opened to the public when Lou Anne realized the plants’ healing powers on Craig.

Apart from the public events, Raven Wood Gardens offers private, by-appointment garden therapy services including practices in mindfulness, planting, and education.

The Gardens also foster open discussions and camaraderie among the veteran community.

Raven Wood Gardens and its mission.

Raven Wood Gardens isn’t just for veterans and their caregivers. Anyone feeling burnout from their job or other daily duties may benefit from a visit to the gardens.

All of the events offered at Raven Wood Gardens are meant to support mental health and open a discussion, such as the Smoke U.P. Erase the Stigma event.

Raven Wood Gardens.

Raven Wood Garden is holding a grand reopening launch May 26-28 to celebrate its new status as a 501C3 non-profit center.

events happening at Raven Wood Gardens in 2023

upcoming events at Raven Wood Gardens in Menominee.

Raven Wood Gardens is located at N4983 State Highway M-35, Menominee.

You can contact Lou Anne Bates at (715) 923-9362 to schedule a private visit to Raven Wood. You can learn more about its offerings at ravenwoodgardensinc.com

