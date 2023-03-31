Fundraiser raises more than $15,000 for Alger County Rescue 21

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Last fall, the South Shore Fishing Association partnered with the Alger County Rescue 21 team to do a fishing tournament fundraiser where they raised $15,329.

On Thursday, the department received the check at the Alger County Sheriff’s Office where they had a quick presentation. This money is from a combination of donations from local businesses around the county. Alger County Undersheriff Steve Blank said the money is going into a Rescue 21 account.

“We can utilize this money on rescue equipment,” said Blank. “We have monthly meetings where we talk about upgrading the equipment for emergency responses and we can utilize this money for things like that.”

