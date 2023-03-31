Friends of the Michigan Tech Library begin annual book sale

The books are donated throughout the year or are brought up from storage from previous years. A...
The books are donated throughout the year or are brought up from storage from previous years. A special deal for a grocery bag of books for $5 in the final hour of the sale on Friday.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of the Michigan Tech Library (FMTL) kicked off their annual book sale Thursday evening.

The sale is set up in the MTU ballroom at the Memorial Union Building.

It was one of the first fundraisers organized by the group.

“At first, we started soliciting donations to add to the library withdrawals,” said FMTL Board Member Faith Morrison. “And we’ve been doing it ever since. This is our main fundraiser for the year. We also have two other book sales that we do, one at Winter Carnival time, and last year we started doing one in the fall, but this is the big one.”

All profits made from the sale go towards MTU’s J. Robert Van Pelt and John and Ruanne Opie Library.

“We support a number of collections projects of the library,” continued Morrison. “There’s a popular book collection, and we also support whatever projects the librarians bring to us. "

Every book on sale is either a donation from some point in the past year or a stored book from previous years.

The sale was broken up into a pre-sale Thursday evening for group members, students, and seniors, followed by the main public sale on Friday.

“For two dollars a book, you can’t go really go wrong,” added Morrison. “We have a lot of interesting things to read, and then you can read it and bring it back and donate it back to the library and share it with somebody else. It’s kind of the circular economy, and we’ve been doing it since 1996.”

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A special bag sale runs from 3 to 4, where a grocery bag full of books will be $5 each.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Bell Forest Products in Ishpeming
Bell Forest in Ishpeming implementing 4-day workweek

Latest News

Bay Cliff counselors eating with campers.
Bay Cliff Health Camp in need of counselors for summer
Presenters at the event spoke to attendees about what programs work best in different...
1Q1 Quincy Coworking hosts remote working-themed event for Empower Hour speaker series
State of the Arts
Artists and community members gather for State of the Arts
Winter storm alerts in effect with rounds of snow, ice and rain towards the weekend