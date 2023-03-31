Friends of the Michigan Tech Library begin annual book sale

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Friends of the Michigan Tech Library (FMTL) kicked off their annual book sale Thursday evening.

The sale is set up in the MTU ballroom at the Memorial Union Building.

It was one of the first fundraisers organized by the group.

“At first, we started soliciting donations to add to the library withdrawals,” said FMTL Board Member Faith Morrison. “And we’ve been doing it ever since. This is our main fundraiser for the year. We also have two other book sales that we do, one at Winter Carnival time, and last year we started doing one in the fall, but this is the big one.”

All profits made from the sale go towards MTU’s J. Robert Van Pelt and John and Ruanne Opie Library.

“We support a number of collections projects of the library,” continued Morrison. “There’s a popular book collection, and we also support whatever projects the librarians bring to us. "

Every book on sale is either a donation from some point in the past year or a stored book from previous years.

The sale was broken up into a pre-sale Thursday evening for group members, students, and seniors, followed by the main public sale on Friday.

“For two dollars a book, you can’t go really go wrong,” added Morrison. “We have a lot of interesting things to read, and then you can read it and bring it back and donate it back to the library and share it with somebody else. It’s kind of the circular economy, and we’ve been doing it since 1996.”

The sale runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A special bag sale runs from 3 to 4, where a grocery bag full of books will be $5 each.

