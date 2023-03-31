Ford Airport Delta crew named 2022 ‘Station of the Year’

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta airline’s crew at Ford Airport in Iron Mountain has received special recognition.

Delta airline’s crew has been named the “Station of the Year” in 2022.

They were in competition with hundreds of airports across the country in the same class, including all U.P. airports.

“They were able to get a perfect score, a 5.0 rating. This was for customer service and on-time reliability. They are judged in everything. Including baggage claim, etc,” said Tim Howen, Ford Airport manager.

Howen said the airport has come close to the award before, but this is the first time it has ever won. He said it is a point of pride to run an efficient terminal.

“The entire airport itself is excelling. We are growing in every area,” Howen said.

The airport employs more than 50 people, with 13 crew members working directly with Delta. Howen said the airport will continue to grow.

“We built another large aircraft hangar, and we are going to build an even larger one this summer,” Howen said.

He adds Ford Airport is still about a year away from breaking ground on a new terminal. Howen said the Dickinson County Office of Veteran’s Affairs will move into one of the new hangers, along with a museum.

There will also be a new biking and walking path. He hopes this brings more visibility to the airport.

“We’re trying to get as many people out here as possible, whether they’re flying out or not,” Howen said. “We want them to know the airport is here, we are a big part of the community, and we are going to continue to grow.”

Howen said the airport still services flights to Minneapolis and Detroit. Until at least July, Ford Airport will share the Detroit flight with Escanaba.

