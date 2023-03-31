Deadline for entering Teal Lake Meltdown contest is April 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Every Year the Negaunee Lions Club teams up with the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce to hold the Teal Lake Meltdown contest.

Contestants compete to see who can most accurately guess when the head structure on Teal Lake will fall through the ice.

The deadline for purchasing guesses is tomorrow. Proceeds from ticket sales will be split between the Negaunee Lions Club and the winner of the contest.

“The winner is entitled to half the net proceeds of all the ticket sales,” said Teal Lake Meltdown Co-Chair Neil Lynch. “And every ticket that’s sold that amount goes up so buy your tickets. It benefits the community in many different ways”

Tickets can be purchased online from any Negaunee Lions Club member or at the Superior Dome during the Sport and RV show tomorrow.

