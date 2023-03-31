Bay Cliff Health Camp in need of counselors for summer

Bay Cliff Health Camp needs to hire over 60 counselors before June.
Bay Cliff counselors eating with campers.(wluc)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Bay Cliff Health Camp needs to hire 68 counselors this summer, or children with disabilities from the U.P. and parts of Wisconsin might go without the opportunity.

Executive Director Clare Lutgen said Bay Cliff offers campers an important therapeutic environment that helps them reach their goals.

“Helping our kids become more and more independent and living that rich life that we want for all of our children,” said Lutgen. “Coming to camp for seven weeks helps us to build community but also helps them build strategies that are going to help them as they move on in life.”

Lutgen said working as a counselor is not just for people who want to pursue a career related to disability services.

“But also just, what does it mean to be with people that are navigating the world in a lot of different ways,” said Lutgen. “I think there’s a really special opportunity when you come and spend the summer here.”

Children Services Director Taylor Burgos said if they can’t find counselors by June 11th, they’re going to have to turn away campers.

“A lot of them come here every year and they have a community here and they build a lot of friendships here,” said Burgos. “To not be able to come back and have those friendships anymore is really hard on them and it’s hard on us as well.”

The Ann Arbor native said a counselor’s time means the world to the campers and the smiles are contagious.

“For them to be so happy to see you is the best feeling ever,” said Burgos.

In addition to pay, counselors receive three meals a day and free room and board. If you are over 18 and interested in becoming a counselor, click here. You can also call (906) 345-9314 or email baycliff@baycliff.org.

