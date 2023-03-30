Winter storm alerts in effect with rounds of snow, ice, rain towards the weekend

View NWS alerts HERE.

A Central Plains system sweeps into to Upper Michigan, bringing moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week -- and into the last day of March.

The first round of precipitation spreads overnight through Friday morning as wet snow and pockets of freezing rain. A glaze of ice is expected with several inches of wet, slushy snow. A break in snow and rainfall is possible during the day. Then, the second round comes in late tomorrow afternoon through Saturday -- first as mixed rain and snow, then some heavy snow overnight. Snow from Friday evening to Saturday afternoon can range from 10-15″ along the central and eastern counties -- lighter amounts over the Keweenaw and South Central U.P. In addition to heavy accumulating snow, winds strengthen to gale force Saturday with gusts around 40-45 mph. This will cause limited visibility from blowing snow, lakeshore flooding, tree damage and possible power outages.

Snow diminishes into the weekend before another winter system approaches the U.P. later Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) spreading west to east overnight; breezy and mild

>Lows: 30

Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) north and rain south; changing over to all moderate to heavy snow overnight; windy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow early then tapering off in the evening; cooler and windy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mix moving in west in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow moving in late

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow, then transitioning to snow in the evening; windy

>Highs: 40

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early, then gradually clearing in the daytime; cool

>Highs: 30s

