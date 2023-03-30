UPAWS requests donations of clean blankets, sheets and towels

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - UPAWS is looking for donations of clean blankets, sheets and towels for their pups to lounge on.

The shelter says it is going through more than anticipated. UPAWS staff says it is nice to add extra comfort for the animals. If you’re unable to make it out, you can donate your blankets at the Westwood Mall, Marquette GMC, Tacomo Dog Training and Mares-Z-Doats.

“We are going through quite a lot of bedding this year,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator. “We’re reaching out to our community for help. So, if you have clean old bedding or towels or sheets, we really would appreciate that.”

UPAWS staff stresses that they can’t use pillows or cushions. They would also like to thank the community for always stepping up and helping the animal shelter.

