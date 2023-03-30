UP Pink Power to host annual 17-mile walk fundraiser

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power’s annual walk is coming up next month.

The 17-mile walk will take participants from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Walkers, bikers, and runners will be treated to food, fun, and pit stops along the way. The money raised at the event will be used to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedy, or illness of any kind.

Organizers say U.P. Pink Power is in need of volunteers for the walk.

“We are in need of volunteers at the beginning of the walk to help with registration and to get waivers signed and help us sell clothes,” said Dawn Lambert, U.P. Pink Power committee member. “At the end of the walk, if we could get somebody to help with the pickup of our mile markers and signs, that would be fabulous.”

To sign up as a volunteer for the event, send an email to uppinkpower@gmail.com or send a message to U.P. Pink Power on Facebook.

