Unlikely BFFs: Animal shelter looking for forever home for goat, dog

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on...
Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.(Wake County Animal Shelter)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – An unlikely duo of best friends is looking for their forever home.

Cinnamon the goat and Felix the dog came to the Wake County Animal Shelter in North Carolina on March 13 after their owner became unable to care for them any longer, the shelter said.

The shelter’s staff is now trying to place the pair in a home together, since it was immediately clear they were best friends – playing, eating and sleeping together.

“To see such a strong bond between a goat and a dog is really special,” said Wake County Commissioner Cheryl Stallings. “We’re so thankful that our center has established such great partnerships with local rescues so we can send out a plea for this sweet pair.”

Cinnamon and Felix are not up for public adoption at this time, as the shelter is working with other rescues to find them a permanent placement that benefits both species.

“Goats are social animals and so are dogs, so when they’re put together – it makes sense they would find friendship,” said Wake County Animal Center Director Dr. Jennifer Federico. “Whatever the reason for these two bonding, it’s clear what would be best for their well-being is to keep them together.”

If the perfect place isn’t found by the end of March, the animal shelter said they will revisit public adoption options.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

The campus was on lockdown and there were reports of two suspects, a school official said.
Police: Officers respond to report of shooting at North Carolina college
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., joined at left by Rep. Erin Houchin, R-Ind., and...
House GOP approves broad bill to ‘unleash’ American energy
Army Chief of Staff General James C. McConville offered condolences Thursday.
Army chief of staff pays tribute to those killed in Black Hawk crash
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Rachel Bartschi said she enjoys telling stories from her experiences over the past century.
Hospice patient celebrating 104th birthday says ‘good ol’ homemade bread’ is the secret to longevity