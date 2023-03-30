A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow

An upper-level trough accompanied by a surface low pressure and cold front will swing through the region tomorrow through Saturday. The first round of precipitation comes this evening through Friday morning as wet snow with pockets of freezing rain. A glaze of ice is expected with a couple of inches of snow. We catch a break during the day. Then, the second round comes in late tomorrow afternoon through Saturday morning. Initially, it’ll be a mixture but quickly becomes heavy snow. There are still some model inconsistencies on the axis of heavy snow and if the track of the system shifts it will also change the axis of heavy snow. As of now, most of the snow stays south of the Keweenaw. It looks like the highest snow amounts will be in the central and eastern U.P. Snow amounts will range from 12-18″ with 18-24″ in some isolated areas. Aside from heavy accumulating snow, winds strengthen on Saturday with gusts around 40-45mph. This will cause limited visibility from blowing snow, power outages will be possible, and lakeshore flooding. Stay tuned for changes to the forecast!

Alerts> https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/weather/alerts/

Today: Sunny and seasonal. Then, evening snow and a mixture

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40

Friday: Morning wet snow and mixture. Then, a late-day mixture and snow

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Saturday: Heavy snow during the morning, colder and windy

>Highs: Low to mid-20s

Sunday: Cloudy with light snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a wintry mix during the evening

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Scattered showers with snow during the afternoon

>Highs: Low 40s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.