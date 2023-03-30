Scholarships now available from Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union

Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.
Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - If you or your child is going to college next school year, a Delta County credit union wants to help.

Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union is giving four, $500 scholarships this year. Two for students taking a traditional college route and two for students going into the trades.

To apply, you or your family must be a member of the credit union for at least two years. Applicants can either be high school seniors starting their next level of education, or a student already in college or the trades.

“Two years ago, we added trade scholarships. That’s something we’re really proud of because it’s not just the academic portion, we support trade schools as well.”

The deadline to apply is April 15. Applications are available in both the Escanaba and Gladstone locations or click here to apply online.

