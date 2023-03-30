Ride The Keweenaw opens registration for Enduro biking races, group rides

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Visitors and community members alike can now register for the Ride The Keweenaw happening in May.

The event is held to kick off the mountain biking season.

“This event is kind of a gathering of all the different trail organizations here in the Keweenaw,” said Copper Harbor Trails Club (CHTC) Executive Director Nathan Miller. “And we like to show off all of the trails that we’ve got.”

The CHTC is one of the main organizers of the event.

Ride the Keweenaw offers riders the opportunity to check out several bike trails in the Keweenaw such as the Copper Harbor Trail System, the MTU Ski Trails and Swedetown Trails near Calumet. The event will feature several free group ride opportunities, as well as ‘Enduro’ race events of varying difficulty levels that riders can pay to participate in.

While it is not required to sign up for the group rides, it is appreciated by organizers.

“They don’t have to register ahead of time for those events,” continued Miller. “But we do appreciate the people who do register for those group rides, so we kind of know how many folks that might show up those rides and how many ride leaders to offer.”

Miller says that it’s a great opportunity to discover the trails in the area.

“We’ve got so many awesome trails that we want to showcase,” added Miller. “And a lot of people just don’t know where to start, and these group rides are one of the best ways to find out.”

The event runs throughout Memorial Day weekend from May 26 to the 28.

For how to register and for more information, check out the event’s website by clicking here.

