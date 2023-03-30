Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Officials with BNSF Railway say at least 22 cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup derailed. No injuries have been reported.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some residents with nowhere to go were directed to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

Authorities are working on containing the fire.

Raymond is about two hours west of Minneapolis.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
snow mix
Light snow today then wintry mess by Friday
Cocktail
Marquette bartenders to go head-to-head in Cocktail Competition
The DDA is waiting for approval from the Michigan Liquor Control Commission which its executive...
Downtown Marquette to contain social district, allow businesses to opt-in

Latest News

During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
Casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru
Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalization with infection
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal