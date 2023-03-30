NMU holds annual Music Performance Competition

The participating performers
The participating performers(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU’s annual Music Performance Competition was Wednesday.

Six NMU music majors were nominated by their instructors to represent their studios in the concert. This year’s participants included Noah Nettell on piano, Nicholas Wegrzyn on saxophone, John Fatla with voice, Heide Gallagher on clarinet, Anna Morozov with voice and Darren Hicks on marimba. The top three performers received scholarship prizes. Music faculty served as judges.

Organizers say the event brought people together.

“In the department itself, it really creates a great sense of comradery,” said Mark Flahtery, NMU Music Department head. “The community, who always come out to support so many of our concerts, I think particularly enjoy seeing a bunch of solo performers on stage.”

This year’s winners were Nettel in third place, Wegrzyn in second, and Hicks in first.

