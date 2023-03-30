MSP to host UP Teen Defensive Driving School

An MSP car on a skid pad
An MSP car on a skid pad(WLUC photo)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are offering a defensive driving course for teenagers.

U.P. Teen Defensive Driving School will be June 28 through 30 in Escanaba. The class covers practical exercises including skid control, evasive maneuvering, and off-road recovery. The program includes four hours of hands-on training and one hour of online instruction.

MSP says the class is a great opportunity for teens.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for our youth, our new drivers, to get out there and learn some defensive driving techniques and how to stay safe out there on the roadways,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Students must be fully licensed GDL Level 2 drivers between the ages of 16 and 19. To sign up for the class, click here. You will be added to a waitlist and then contacted by administrators to get signed up and registered.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
The KBC will be extending its deck and adding a second deck at street level when the downtown...
Houghton Planning Commission approves new business expansions

Latest News

Member Show art is on display at the Bonifas Arts Center.
Bonifas Arts Center’s Member Show highlights artists making the Bonifas possible
Walkers at the annual U.P. Pink Power walk
UP Pink Power to host annual 17-mile walk fundraiser
This will allow expanded service options for cities in the U.P. including Marquette, Houghton...
Megabus, Indian Trails to provide bus routes for UP
The documentary includes the Vista Theatre, Keweenaw Storytelling Center and Marquette’s...
Documentary highlights role of community theatre in the UP