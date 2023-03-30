MSP to host UP Teen Defensive Driving School

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police are offering a defensive driving course for teenagers.

U.P. Teen Defensive Driving School will be June 28 through 30 in Escanaba. The class covers practical exercises including skid control, evasive maneuvering, and off-road recovery. The program includes four hours of hands-on training and one hour of online instruction.

MSP says the class is a great opportunity for teens.

“It’s an excellent opportunity for our youth, our new drivers, to get out there and learn some defensive driving techniques and how to stay safe out there on the roadways,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, MSP 8th District public information officer. “It’s a great opportunity.”

Students must be fully licensed GDL Level 2 drivers between the ages of 16 and 19. To sign up for the class, click here. You will be added to a waitlist and then contacted by administrators to get signed up and registered.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.