Megabus, Indian Trails to provide bus routes for UP

This will allow expanded service options for cities in the U.P. including Marquette, Houghton...
This will allow expanded service options for cities in the U.P. including Marquette, Houghton and Escanaba.(Megabus)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two large bus companies have teamed up to bring more transportation options to the U.P.

Megabus is one of the largest bus companies in North America, and Indian Trails is Michigan’s first and largest private bus transportation company. Both will be adding service to and from cities in the U.P. Those locations will include Marquette, Houghton and Escanaba.

Megabus’s director of scheduling says to start it will be an overnight trip, with the potential to add if things go well.

“We’re excited, it gives people a lot of options,” said Colm Lynch, Megabus North America director of revenue and scheduling. “It gives them the option to tap into the broader Megabus network which can ultimately take you all the way over towards New York or all the way down south to New Orleans and points west of Chicago as well.”

Tickets for these updated routes will be available for purchase starting April.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
The KBC will be extending its deck and adding a second deck at street level when the downtown...
Houghton Planning Commission approves new business expansions

Latest News

Member Show art is on display at the Bonifas Arts Center.
Bonifas Arts Center’s Member Show highlights artists making the Bonifas possible
An MSP car on a skid pad
MSP to host UP Teen Defensive Driving School
Walkers at the annual U.P. Pink Power walk
UP Pink Power to host annual 17-mile walk fundraiser
The documentary includes the Vista Theatre, Keweenaw Storytelling Center and Marquette’s...
Documentary highlights role of community theatre in the UP