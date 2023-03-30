Megabus, Indian Trails to provide bus routes for UP

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two large bus companies have teamed up to bring more transportation options to the U.P.

Megabus is one of the largest bus companies in North America, and Indian Trails is Michigan’s first and largest private bus transportation company. Both will be adding service to and from cities in the U.P. Those locations will include Marquette, Houghton and Escanaba.

Megabus’s director of scheduling says to start it will be an overnight trip, with the potential to add if things go well.

“We’re excited, it gives people a lot of options,” said Colm Lynch, Megabus North America director of revenue and scheduling. “It gives them the option to tap into the broader Megabus network which can ultimately take you all the way over towards New York or all the way down south to New Orleans and points west of Chicago as well.”

Tickets for these updated routes will be available for purchase starting April.

