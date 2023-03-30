Marquette’s citywide Easter egg hunt starts Monday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The United Way of Marquette County getting ready to hide 12 Easter eggs around the greater Marquette area.

The citywide Easter egg hunt begins Monday with a clue posted to the United Way of Marquette County’s Facebook page.

Andrew Rickauer tells the TV6 Morning News that each egg-finder will receive a Sayklly’s fudge egg and another prize from a local business.

Marquette's citywide Easter Egg hunt begins Monday. 12 eggs will be hidden in the greater Marquette area, clues will be posted to Facebook.

The hunt is over once all of the eggs are found.

Make sure you follow the United Way of Marquette County on Facebook to see the clues! As for their hiding spots, eggs will be placed in Marquette and the vicinity of about a ten-minute drive from the city center.

Marquette's citywide Easter Egg hunt begins Monday. 12 eggs will be hidden in the greater Marquette area, clues will be posted to Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.