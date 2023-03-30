Gus Maker 3 on 3 tournament coming to Ishpeming

GINCC shares other events happening in the west end
By Pavlina Osta
Mar. 30, 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Get your basketball shoes laced up because another Gus Maker Tournament is making its way to Ishpeming.

To register for the tournament, volunteer, or make a donation you can do so here.

It’s all to fundraise for the NICE Community School District.

The Greater Ishpeming Chamber of Commerce has plenty of other events happening this season including:

Your last chance to buy a Teal Lake Melt-down ticket as the deadline is April 1st,

Ishpeming Historical Society will be at the Gossard, on April 10, to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of the City Charter for Ishpeming,

Plus, the Partridge Creek Farm will kick off spring will planting & offerings on April 19th. Click here to sign up.

Houghton Planning Commission approves new business expansions
Ride The Keweenaw opens registration for Enduro biking races, group rides
