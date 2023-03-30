Documentary highlights role of community theatre in the UP

The documentary includes the Vista Theatre, Keweenaw Storytelling Center and Marquette’s...
The documentary includes the Vista Theatre, Keweenaw Storytelling Center and Marquette’s Masonic Theatre.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Negaunee filmmaker is working to raise awareness about local theatre.

Negaunee’s Vista Theatre is just one of three community theatres featured in a new documentary ‘Saving our Theatre’. Director Dan Korhonen says he wants to highlight the passionate people involved in theatres and their community roles.

“I hope the film raises awareness about the issues the different theatre groups face and that people understand how important they have been in the past to the community as a cultural hub for these community and how important they can be in the future for arts, culture and music,” Korhonen said.

Korhonen says he hopes the audience walks away with a new understanding of community theatre.

“I just really wanted to be able to let the individuals who are involved, the passionate groups that are involved with these theatres tell their story so that the community can hear what they are facing,” Korhonen said.

The Vista has been out of commission for three years now since its roof collapsed after heavy rainfall.

Community members have since been working to bring it back.

“We need to get this story out to people further out,” Vista Theatre Peninsula Arts Appreciation Council President Rusty Bowers said. “We need to network with people to get money to come in from the area, people who love community theatre in the small town. We really need about $4-5 million to clean it all up.”

Also included in the documentary are the Keweenaw Storytelling Center and Marquette’s Masonic Theatre. The Masonic Arts, Theatre & Innovation Company’s Executive Director Ryan Engle says he hopes those who watch the film walk away with a new understanding.

“When it is Marquette, whether it is Calumet or whether its Crystal Falls we really need to make sure people are aware that these things are happening, and it really does support the artistic community,” Engle said.

A live showing of the documentary will take place on April 20 at Thomas Theatre in Marquette.

To view the trailer visit Korhonen’s YouTube page.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
The KBC will be extending its deck and adding a second deck at street level when the downtown...
Houghton Planning Commission approves new business expansions

Latest News

This will allow expanded service options for cities in the U.P. including Marquette, Houghton...
Megabus, Indian Trails to provide bus routes for UP
Snow, freezing rain, rain and gusty winds to impact travel in the U.P. through Saturday.
Winter storm alerts in effect with rounds of snow, ice, rain towards the weekend
UPAWS is looking for donations of clean blankets, sheets and towels for their pups to lounge on.
UPAWS requests donations of clean blankets, sheets and towels
Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
DNR gives advice to avoid negative interactions with animals this spring