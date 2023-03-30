DNR gives advice to avoid negative interactions with animals this spring

Take in your bird feeders, if you have pet food outside bring it in and they advise against...
Terese Ledy
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Spring is slowly making its way to the U.P., and with it comes new animal activity.

The DNR says most issues you will encounter are likely due to food. They urge you to use caution if you have been feeding the birds this spring.

The department advises bringing in bird feeders and any pet food stored outside. The department also advises against feeding deer at this time of year.

“Once the snow really starts to go we really urge people to put those bird feeders away,” said Brian Roell, DNR wildlife biologist. “They are just a huge attractant of bears. Bears come out of the den and they’re hungry and they’re looking for an easy food source and black oil sunflower seeds are nutritious and obviously delicious to them.”

DNR staff also encourage people to be mindful of new deer activity while driving, especially in areas of melted snow.

