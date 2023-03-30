DNR extends snowmobile trail grooming season through upcoming weekend

MICHIGAN (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Division notified trail grant sponsors today that the snowmobile trail grooming contract season will be extended through the weekend, under certain conditions.

Grooming contracts with local snowmobile clubs are typically in effect each winter from Dec. 1 through March 31.

“In some parts of the state, trails are covered with snow sufficient for snowmobiling and grooming,” said Tim Novack, DNR state trails coordinator. “This extension will allow for another weekend of snowmobiling in some places.”

Snowmobilers should check with local clubs where they plan to ride, or the club’s social media pages, to confirm whether grooming will be taking place in specific areas.

Parameters to be met by grant sponsors to continue grooming over the weekend include:

There is enough snow on the ground to groom.

The club is fully insured.

The club has adequate unused grooming funds remaining in its 2022-2023 snowmobile grant.

The club has landowner permissions that extend into April 2023.

Grant sponsors were also notified that more money for grooming will not be added to grants as contract amendments. Clubs were asked to consult surrounding clubs to see if their trail sections have sufficient snow on the ground and whether they also plan to continue grooming throughout the weekend.

For more information, contact Tim Novack at 517-388-8347 or Richard Kennedy .

Find out more about snowmobiling in Michigan , including where to ride, safety tips and more.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.