Bonifas Arts Center’s Member Show highlights artists making the Bonifas possible

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - New art hangs on the walls of the Bonifas Arts Center’s Powers Gallery. It’s the annual Member Show.

“Which highlights our members that make up the Bonifas and those that have artistic endeavors are welcome to display in the show, so we’re really excited to highlight those people who make the Bonifas what it is,” said Kate Oman, the gallery director for the Bonifas Arts Center.

This year, more than 40 artists entered. It’s the largest group of artists for this show in three years.

“There seems to be a lot more paintings this year, which is fun because there are a lot of different avenues of painting. Definitely come and check those out,” said Oman.

There’s even a new award this year for artists.

“The Escanaba Downtown Development Authority has picked out some featured artists that they will replicate the artwork and put in their art courtyard,” said Oman.

Oman says getting art for this show is like Christmas morning for her.

“My favorite, favorite, most favorite part is unwrapping all of the artwork when it first comes here because you don’t know what you’re going to get,” said Oman.

The Member Show is open until May 18. It’s free to the public and can be viewed during normal business hours and during a special opening on Sunday, May 15.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.