Artists and community members gather for State of the Arts

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A social and informational arts advocacy event took place in Marquette’s on Thursday.

The City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture hosted the State of the Arts.

Attendees learned how to better advocate for art and had a chance to network with community members and organizations. The State of the Arts included a short presentation that outlined the initiatives and resources the City of Marquette provides to support local artists.

Organizers said art and culture are what make Marquette unique.

“Arts and culture is a really important part of this community,” said Tiina Morin, Marquette Arts and Culture manager. “It’s what makes it unique and distinctive. When people say, ‘I love the feel of Marquette. I love the way it feels unique and has a distinct character,’ arts and culture are a big part of that.”

State of the Arts was held at the Ore Dock Brewing Company.

