Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand dropping sasquatch-themed single March 31
Take your first listen to Walkin with Bigfoot on Upper Michigan Today episode 258
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is releasing its album on May 19.
The band has been releasing singles in the months leading up to the album’s drop.
The next single to be released is “Walkin’ with Bigfoot” on March 31. Take your first listen to the song on Upper Michigan Today episode 258, but first,
stories of the day.
TV6′s Creative Services Director Tony Stagliano joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host.
Now, back to Walkin’ with Bigfoot.
Carpenter originally wrote the song on his guitar for his mother-in-law, but other instruments naturally found their way onto the sasquatch-themed anthem.
Take a listen to a snippet of the fully mastered track.
Carpenter performs Walkin’ with Bigfoot solo on his guitar.
You can download Walkin’ with Bigfoot on acuh906.com or stream it on your preferred streaming platform.
Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is performing at the Pine Grove Bar in Republic on April 15.
You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.
