Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand dropping sasquatch-themed single March 31

Take your first listen to Walkin with Bigfoot on Upper Michigan Today episode 258
Adam Carpenter performs on Upper Michigan Today.
Adam Carpenter performs on Upper Michigan Today.(wluc)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette-based bluegrass band Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is releasing its album on May 19.

The band has been releasing singles in the months leading up to the album’s drop.

The next single to be released is “Walkin’ with Bigfoot” on March 31. Take your first listen to the song on Upper Michigan Today episode 258, but first,

stories of the day.

TV6′s Creative Services Director Tony Stagliano joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host.

TV6's Creative Services Director Tony Stagliano joins Tia Trudgeon to co-host Upper Michigan Today.

Now, back to Walkin’ with Bigfoot.

Carpenter originally wrote the song on his guitar for his mother-in-law, but other instruments naturally found their way onto the sasquatch-themed anthem.

Take a listen to a snippet of the fully mastered track.

Adam Carpenter talks about his upcoming single "Walkin' with Bigfoot" and what it takes to produce a song.

Carpenter performs Walkin’ with Bigfoot solo on his guitar.

Adam Carpenter performs "Walkin' with Bigfoot", out on March 31.

You can download Walkin’ with Bigfoot on acuh906.com or stream it on your preferred streaming platform.

You can stream Walkin' with Bigfoot or download it at acuh906.com beginning March 31.

Adam Carpenter and the Upper Hand is performing at the Pine Grove Bar in Republic on April 15.

You can watch Upper Michigan Today on weekdays at 9:00 a.m. on FOX UP.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo: Chippewa County Central Dispatch
UPDATE: M-28 re-opened to through traffic from Soo Line Rd to M-221
Al Quaal
The City of Ishpeming advises Al Quaal visitors about possible predator activity
snow
A system will bring two rounds wintry mix and heavy snow
Exterior of the resort
35 new cabins, bike trails and more than 20 new jobs expected during Pine Mountain renovation
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

UPPCO Logo
Attorney General Nessel Secures MPSC Settlement in UPPCO Rate Increase Request
Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union in Escanaba.
Scholarships now available from Great Lakes First Federal Credit Union
Girl looks for Easter eggs.
Marquette’s citywide Easter egg hunt starts Monday
Stream or download Walkin' with Bigfoot March 31
Stream or download Walkin' with Bigfoot March 31