‘We love dogs’: Bay de Noc Kennel Club offers obedience and agility classes

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside the Bay de Noc Kennel Club, you’ll find dogs training for nationwide agility competitions.

“It’s good community events where we get together, we work on training dogs and having fun with them,” said Sue Parker, the vice president of Bay de Noc Kennel Club.

The club says they use positive reinforcement training and aren’t harsh with their dogs. This helps form a partnership between owner and dog.

“We love dogs, and we love running around with them,” said Chris Nelson, the president of Bay de Noc Kennel Club.

The facility also has puppy training.

“From there, they can go on to a more advanced obedience type where we work on a lot of different skills, but skills that are based on the ones they pick up in puppy class,” said Pat Bernat, a puppy class teacher at Bay de Noc Kennel Club.

There are more competitions this summer, including one with Canada.

“It’s going to be combined with Sault Ste. Marie, Canada. It’s an international competition so we’re going to have two different types of runs and we’re going to get points. The highest points has the trophy,” said Ernie Genaw with the Bay de Noc Kennel Club.

To learn how to get your dog involved, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.