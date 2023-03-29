Veteran service providers recognize Vietnam veterans, connect service members to benefit packages

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, and veteran service organizations in Dickinson County welcomed veterans for a special recognition and networking opportunity.

All Vietnam veterans got a special pin from the Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center for their service. Veterans could also talk to organizations offering benefits.

This includes additional benefits passed under the PACT Act.

“The first five people that I met that showed up before the event even started, all five of them came in just to see what these benefits were about. They were very interested in getting VA healthcare. We are excited to work with them. From a personal space, it is very nice to get back out in the public,” said Timothy Ellison, Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center veteran experience officer.

Ellison recommends every veteran connects with a veteran service provider to see what benefits they are eligible for.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.