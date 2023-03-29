UP students participate in 3rd annual LIVE Art & Word contest

This contest allows high school students from across the U.P. to submit their mental health...
This contest allows high school students from across the U.P. to submit their mental health awareness themed artwork to be judged and voted on by the public.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - West End Suicide Prevention is hosting its 3rd annual LIVE Art & Word contest.

This contest allows high school students from across the U.P. to submit their mental health awareness themed artwork.

The contest is now in its public voting stage. Voting opportunities can be found on the West End Suicide Prevention Facebook page. All you have to do is react to your favorite image to vote.

The LIVE Art & Word contest facilitator says there are cash prizes for first and second place of each category.

“The public can vote until April 5 on Facebook,” said Amy Poirier, West End Suicide Prevention facilitator. “We encourage everybody to go on there and take a look at the work. Some of it is really amazing and they all have such a good message to share.”

Voting will go on until April 5. View the West End Suicide Prevention Facebook page to cast your votes.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

