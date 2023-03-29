Snow dwindles to a mostly sunny Thursday before wintry mix late

Great Plains-based system to bring wintry mess, travel impacts late Thursday through early Saturday.
Great Plains-based system to bring wintry mess, travel impacts late Thursday through early Saturday.
Great Plains-based system to bring wintry mess, travel impacts late Thursday through early Saturday.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
View NWS alerts HERE.

A dry and warm airmass moves in early Thursday, but is followed later in the evening by a Central Plains system that brings moderate to heavy mixed rain and snow into the end of the work week.

Snow diminishes into the weekend before another winter system approaches the U.P. later Sunday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with snow showers scattering overnight

>Lows: 0s/20s (colder interior west)

Thursday: Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds in the evening with a wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) moving west; breezy and mild

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy wintry mix (snow/freezing rain/rain) north and rain south; changing over to all moderate to heavy snow overnight; windy

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy snow early then tapering off in the evening; cooler and windy

>Highs: 30

Sunday: Partly cloudy early then mix moving in west in the afternoon

>Highs: 30s/40

Monday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers early then tapering off and becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon; mild

>Highs: 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow moving in late

>Highs: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with mixed rain and snow; windy

>Highs: 30s

