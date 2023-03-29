Senate report details drug shortage in United States

Prescription medication
Prescription medication(WSMV)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a drug shortage in the United States.

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs released a report last week on the shortage.

According to the report, the supply of critical medications like Lidocaine, Adderall and anti-bacterial drugs is not meeting demand. The report details how our dependence on foreign manufacturers has impacted the health and safety of Americans as well as national security.

Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) is the chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. He says that we must bring pharmaceutical production back to America in order to address this problem.

“We have to bring more production of key pharmaceutical ingredients back to the United States,” said Peters. “These have to be made by American workers, by American companies so that we have a steady supply for folks in our hospitals and in the health care system.”

Read the full report here.

