Sen. Ed McBroom speaks at NMU for Civility Week

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s Civility Week at NMU.

Throughout the week, NMU students, staff and faculty will host events to encourage civility. These includes events like a student speech contest, panels, discussions and a documentary screening.

Wednesday, Senator Ed McBroom held a panel on political and social issues relating to civility. McBroom talked about how people can effectively argue their views while remaining civil.

The prevailing theme of the panel was that disagreement is acceptable, but disrespect is not.

“This is the way we work out disputes in this society,” said McBroom. “We don’t beat each other up, we don’t shoot at each other. Instead, we have these debates, we put them out in front of our peers, and we have them think about our ideas with open minds.”

For a full list of events this week, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.