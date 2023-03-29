Restorative Yoga and Gelato class at Provisions Marquette

Provisions in Marquette hosts Restorative Yoga and Gelato.
Provisions in Marquette hosts Restorative Yoga and Gelato.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Provisions in Marquette hosts many events, and this Sunday it is Restorative Yoga and Gelato.

Pam Roose, a licensed dietician and yoga teacher, says this is the most popular of all her classes, no doubt due to the delicious conclusion of gelato.

The class is $15, and you can sign up at the door or via the Inspiring Roots website.

“Come here, it’s a beautiful atmosphere. Go through a bunch of different poses that are relaxing. We hold them for about 3 minutes each. It’s about an hour, we work on all the different body parts and then we end the evening together with some favorite gelato,” said Roose.

Inspiring Roots hosts many different classes, including a Mediterranean cooking class that took place tonight.

Owner Pam Roose urges you to view the website to see all the other class options.

